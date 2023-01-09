uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 23,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 564,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

uniQure Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.09. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $602,240. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

