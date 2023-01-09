UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNF opened at $200.80 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $203.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

