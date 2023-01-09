UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross Sells 1,231 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UNF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 98,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,619. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

