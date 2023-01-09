Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 3.9%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 1,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 573,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $287,862. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

