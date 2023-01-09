UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €40.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Basf stock traded up €1.19 ($1.27) during trading on Monday, reaching €52.81 ($56.18). 2,592,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.42. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($73.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

