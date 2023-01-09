U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $57.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

