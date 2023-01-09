Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 851,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
TKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 585,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 335,929 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
