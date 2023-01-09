Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Tucows has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,153,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,102,962.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tucows by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

