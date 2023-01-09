Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $99.83 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

