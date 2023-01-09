Transocean Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 89,378 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average daily volume of 39,396 call options.

Transocean stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. 1,030,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,202,157. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

