Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 29,876 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,225 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 184.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOIL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 754,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717,193. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69.

