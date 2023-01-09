Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $33.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00012836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018829 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00237038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17147307 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $31,534,244.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

