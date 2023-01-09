Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

