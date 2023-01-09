Theta Network Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $814.16 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

