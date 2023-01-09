Theta Fuel Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $207.30 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00071578 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00064673 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009863 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024491 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004025 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,987,395,385 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.