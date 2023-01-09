Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.21

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $100.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

