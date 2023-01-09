Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

NYSE TMO traded up $15.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $631.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

