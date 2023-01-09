The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $199,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

