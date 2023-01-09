The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $82.97. 63,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,359. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

