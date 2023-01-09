The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 80.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.97).
RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.0 %
LON RTN opened at GBX 33.26 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.14. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £254.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.15.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
