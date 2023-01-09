The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $157.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

