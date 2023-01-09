The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,251. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.86. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

