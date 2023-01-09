The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $39.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

INSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $593,630. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.