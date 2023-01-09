The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 127,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,496,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 43,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GS traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.70. 15,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $404.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

