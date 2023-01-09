The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $271.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $229.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.78.

WTW traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

