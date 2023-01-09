The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $166.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.79. 27,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

