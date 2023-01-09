The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 690 Price Target

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 690 ($8.31) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 310.71% from the company’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.63) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.63) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.14) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B remained flat at GBX 168 ($2.02) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.