TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Acquires $95,760.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.80 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.