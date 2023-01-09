TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Acquires $95,760.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.80 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
