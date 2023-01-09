Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $769.30 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $769.30 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00026772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002365 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,222,748 coins and its circulating supply is 922,791,608 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

