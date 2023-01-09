TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after buying an additional 1,291,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,810,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 421,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

