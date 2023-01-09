Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Lowered to €2.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,302.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Telefónica by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telefónica by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 566,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

