TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.91. TDCX shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1,649 shares traded.
TDCX Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Are the Bears Losing Their Grip?
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.