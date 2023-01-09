TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.91. TDCX shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1,649 shares traded.

TDCX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TDCX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

