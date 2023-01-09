Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

TKO stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.86 million and a P/E ratio of 19.08.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.0201205 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.