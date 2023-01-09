Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,497. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.