T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $254.62 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $254.62 million and approximately $46,808.05 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00443608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01435475 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,414.88 or 0.31332932 BTC.

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.25397422 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,380.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

