Syscoin Market Capitalization Hits $80.12 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $80.12 million and $1.78 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,177.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00613799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00257103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

