Synthetix Price Tops $1.76 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00010231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $438.62 million and $38.18 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00443903 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01443693 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.64 or 0.31353772 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 311,410,508 coins and its circulating supply is 249,478,746 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.