SVB Leerink Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.83 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

