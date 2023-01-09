Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $983,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 230.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,155 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 195.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 299,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $137.52. 67,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -273.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

