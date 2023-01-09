SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.92 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

