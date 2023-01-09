SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.92 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
