Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.76 and last traded at $91.83. 22,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 879,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Recommended Stories

