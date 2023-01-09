Substratum Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,260.14 and $6.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00042426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00018934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00238565 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072927 USD and is down -14.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.