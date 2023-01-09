Substratum Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $325,885.22 and approximately $16.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043110 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00241748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007294 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

