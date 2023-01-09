Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Hits $19.08 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $19.08 million and $2.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00447549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.01434443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.08 or 0.31611527 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

