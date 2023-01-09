Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair raised Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

SSYS opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,980,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

