STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.80 Million

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02805168 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,111,373.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

