Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,402. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

