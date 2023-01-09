Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 7,327 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

