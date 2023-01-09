Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 471 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,575. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

