Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

LOW stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.42. 35,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,951. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $254.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.